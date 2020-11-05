Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Shares of BELFA opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.01. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

