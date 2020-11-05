Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Shares of BELFA opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.01. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Earnings History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

