Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $1.75 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00004259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.55 or 0.03605478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00182271 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

