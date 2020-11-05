BidaskClub Downgrades Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

NASDAQ FLNG opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $382.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flex LNG by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Flex LNG by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.