BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 1,550.82% and a negative net margin of 896.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

