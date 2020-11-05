BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BP were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,628,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of BP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BP by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

NYSE BP opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

