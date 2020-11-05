Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

FRA BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.13. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

