Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

FRA BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.13. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

