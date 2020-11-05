Brett R. Chouinard Sells 3,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $132,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $136,920.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $123,150.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $124,770.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $121,410.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

