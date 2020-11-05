Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.25-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.96 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.45 EPS.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

