Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.15-7.45 for the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

