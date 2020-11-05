British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s (BATS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,483.57 ($45.51).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,548 ($33.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,664.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,823.71. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.