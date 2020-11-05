Brogan Ptacin Sells 9,450 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BY opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

BY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,225 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

