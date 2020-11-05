Brogan Ptacin Sells 9,450 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BY opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,225 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
