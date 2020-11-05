Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) PT at $137.00

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $147.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,548 shares of company stock worth $37,436,060. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

