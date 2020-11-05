Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $36.88

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

