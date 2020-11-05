Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price at $19.00

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $15.65 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

