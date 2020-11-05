Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $53.00

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLF opened at $47.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

