Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Price Target at $62.56

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

