CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 151,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 374,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CalAmp by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CalAmp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 69,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CalAmp by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

