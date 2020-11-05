Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 48 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after buying an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

LRCX stock opened at $380.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,719 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,932 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

