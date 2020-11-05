Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

