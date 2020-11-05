Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $727,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,033 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,003,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,137,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

