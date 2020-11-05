Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $963,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.12.

MCD opened at $214.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.26 and a 200 day moving average of $200.81. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.