Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 491.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after buying an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,915,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.