Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,895 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

