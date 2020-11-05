Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,100 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

