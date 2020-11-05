Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Given a C$22.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$22.50 price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.40.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.41 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

