Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

