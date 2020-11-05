Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.89.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.68.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

