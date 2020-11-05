Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.89.

CVE stock opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

