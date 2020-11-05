CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC) Shares Gap Down to $76.75

CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $73.00. CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) shares last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 382,806 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.53.

About CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

