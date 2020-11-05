Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.24. 994,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,414,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $604.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $116,838.43. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $99,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock worth $1,260,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

