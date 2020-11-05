Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.24. 994,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,414,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $604.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $116,838.43. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $99,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock worth $1,260,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit