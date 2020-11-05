CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CF opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.