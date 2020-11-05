Charter Trust Co. Has $2.99 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

