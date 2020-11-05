Christopher Yea Sells 5,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Yea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Christopher Yea sold 7,942 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $138,905.58.

On Friday, October 16th, Christopher Yea sold 914 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $15,538.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $323.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

