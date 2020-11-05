Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,419,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

