City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.22 for the period.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.25. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.30.

In other City Office REIT news, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

