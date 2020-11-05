Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CLH opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at $221,605,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

