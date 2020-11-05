Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CLH opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at $221,605,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
