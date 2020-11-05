Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several brokerages have commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.
Clearfield stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clearfield by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.