ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 176.52%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.64. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit