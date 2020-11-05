Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 198,128 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

