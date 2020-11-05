CME Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CME stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

