CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Bank of America reduced their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

CME opened at $150.50 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

