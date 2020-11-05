Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Down to $595.00

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $595.00, but opened at $570.00. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $593.80, with a volume of 3,991 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $251.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 604.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 585.79.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total value of £9,842.50 ($12,859.29).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

