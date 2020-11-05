CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 803.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.