Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SID opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

