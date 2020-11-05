Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SID opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit