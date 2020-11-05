Comparing Cubic (NYSE:CUB) and Callitas Health (NYSE:MPHMF)

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cubic has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.95, suggesting that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cubic and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cubic 0 1 6 0 2.86 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cubic currently has a consensus price target of $60.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Cubic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cubic is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cubic and Callitas Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cubic $1.50 billion 1.27 $49.69 million $3.13 19.37 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Cubic has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cubic and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cubic -1.30% 5.96% 2.71% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cubic beats Callitas Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. Cubic Corporation has a partnership agreement with the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Nursing to develop and test an emergency ventilator device. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Callitas Health Company Profile

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

