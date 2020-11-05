Comparing Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $205.20 million 4.51 $46.38 million $2.21 20.85 Sanofi $40.00 billion 3.17 $3.26 billion $3.32 15.24

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sanofi.

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1.57% 0.49% 0.47% Sanofi 13.88% 24.71% 13.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanofi beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. In addition, it offers Libtayo for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Jevtana and Taxotere taxane for cancers; Eloxatin for colon cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap for metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it provides Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl sulfonylurea; Adlyxin/Lyxumia, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Additionally, it offers Plavix for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox for the prophylaxis, venous thromboembolism, and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives; and Depakine for epilepsy. It also provides generic products; and products for allergy, cough, cold, pain, nutrition, digestion, pediatrics, influenza, meningitis, travel, and endemic vaccines; and adult and adolescent boosters. Sanofi has collaborations with Verily Life Sciences LLC; Happify Health; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; and Kymera Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

