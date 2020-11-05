Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $36.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $21.34 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

