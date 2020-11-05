Contrasting Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (NYSE:SYEV)

Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingersoll Rand has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Ingersoll Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49% Ingersoll Rand -4.51% -2.80% -1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Ingersoll Rand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.52 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand $2.45 billion 6.48 $159.10 million $0.76 50.09

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Ingersoll Rand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingersoll Rand 0 8 9 0 2.53

Ingersoll Rand has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.25%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brand names. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement and liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. This segment serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors under the Thomas and other brands for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Davidson, North Carolina.

