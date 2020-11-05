CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Trading Up 8.2%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.41. 234,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 336,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMD. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 27,500 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,975.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 89,933 shares of company stock valued at $392,769 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 47,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 99.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.