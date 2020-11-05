CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Down to $265.00

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $265.00, but opened at $255.08. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $255.08, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $26.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.81.

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter.

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

